Caste census aims to divide Hindu society: Former MP Prathap Simha

April 16, 2025

Mysuru: Former MP Prathap Simha expressed his outrage over the caste census report, alleging that Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, who once divided a community under the guise of Ahinda (Kannada acronym for Alpasankhyataru or minorities, Hindulidavaru or backward classes, and Dalitaru or Dalits), is now attempting to fracture the entire Hindu religion through the caste census.

Speaking to reporters in Mysuru yesterday, Simha accused Siddaramaiah of using the caste census as a tool to manipulate and fool both the Congress and Opposition parties.

He said that instead of merely focusing on the reduced numbers of Lingayats, Vokkaligas and backward communities in the report, people must examine the broader concern — how the Hindu community as a whole is being weakened for political gains by people like Siddaramaiah.

Simha claimed that the Guarantee schemes have failed and the Valmiki scam has come to light, and now, to divert attention from mounting allegations, Siddaramaiah is using the caste census controversy as a political drama.

He alleged that Siddaramaiah revived the caste census solely to protect his position of power. With 37 Veerashaiva MLAs in the Congress, Simha questioned whether Siddaramaiah would be willing to step down and hand over the Chief Minister’s post to a Veerashaiva leader.

The issue has already triggered internal discord within the Congress. Deputy Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar reportedly held a meeting with Vokkaliga MLAs, while senior Congress leader Shamanur Shivashankarappa convened a separate meeting with Lingayat legislators — indicating a growing rift within the party.

Simha further said that with the increased numbers of the Dalit community in the caste census, there is now a push for a Dalit Chief Minister, adding to the political churn. The revival of the caste census issue, he said, has set off unrest and divisions across all quarters.

“Rather than reacting emotionally to the reduced population count of their own communities, people must critically assess the bigger concern — the declining overall Hindu population,” he said.

He questioned the credibility of a caste census that was allegedly conducted without visiting households and asserted that the report lacked scientific credibility.

Simha also pointed out that while the report categorises sub-castes within Lingayat, Vokkaliga and backward communities, it makes no such classifications for Muslims and Christians. “Why this selective enumeration?” he asked.

“Siddaramaiah is not only targeting Opposition parties but is also manipulating his own party from within. This is nothing but an unscientific and divisive political ploy,” he stated.