Cauvery Nisargadhama near Kushalnagar witnesses spurt in tourist footfalls
News

September 28, 2020

Kushalnagar: With the Government opening up the tourism sector following  phased  COVID-19 induced lockdown relaxations, Cauvery Nisargadhama, a prominent tourist destination near Kushalnagar in Kodagu, is witnessing a spurt in the number of tourists in recent days.

Yesterday, being a Sunday, the tourist spot recorded as many as 600 visitors and this number is significantly more when compared to last week. 

Overall, the district recorded more number of visitors, thus bringing some hope for those dependent  on the tourism industry. However, at the same time, tourists are disappointed that other most visited tourist  spots such as Dubare Elephant Camp and the Golden Temple at Bylakuppe have not re-opened for tourists despite lockdown relaxations.

