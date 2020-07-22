‘Centre must take over Private Hospitals for two years’

July 22, 2020

Hassan: The Central Government should take over all Private Hospitals for a period of two years, for conducting free health screening and treatment, in the wake of the alarming increase in Covid cases, said social activist Mari Joseph.

In a press conference here, on Tuesday, Joseph opined that the Central Government should have been cautious when the virus cases were creating havoc in the neighbouring countries. If all those returning from foreign countries were screened, the country would have not faced such a situation, he said.