Admission to Ganabharathi School of Music and Dance

July 22, 2020

Mysore/Mysuru: Various courses under Music and Dance will be conducted by Ganabharathi School of Music and Dance, Kuvempunagar. Admissions will start from July 27. Teaching will be imparted on online basis in view of the Corona pandemic until such time the Government of Karnataka permits conducting regular classes.

Candidates interested to take up any of the courses in Music and Dance are requested to contact the Principal of the School on any working day between 10.30 am – 12.30 pm and between 5 pm – 6 pm by following the COVID rules strictly.

Courses offered are: Karnatak Classical Vocal and Sugama Sangeetha, Bharathanatya, Veena, Violin, Mridanga, Flute and Keyboard. Classes will commence from Aug. 1, 2020. For details contact Principal Latha Deshpande on Mob: 78998-50292 or Ph: 0821- 2560313.