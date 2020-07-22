Zero Year? No permission for new Schools this year
Zero Year? No permission for new Schools this year

July 22, 2020

Bengaluru: The 2020-21 academic year will be considered a “Zero Year” as the Primary and Secondary Education Department will not grant permission for opening of any new School — Government or Private — during the year.

The Department had received more than 1,800 applications seeking permission for opening new Schools. However, the processing of the application has been stalled for now. According to sources, given the uncertainty over re-opening of Schools and Colleges, the Government has directed to halt the entire process of approving new Schools in the State.

