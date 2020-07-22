D.A.V. Public School students excel in CBSE class X exam

July 22, 2020

Mysore/Mysuru: The students of D.A.V. Public School, Mysuru, have excelled in recently held CBSE class X exams. The School has secured 100 percent results.

In all, 107 students appeared for the exam; Distinction – 24 students and First class – 70, Second class – 13.

The School toppers are: Sneha Vijay (94); M. N. Archana (94); Somanth Gowda (93); S.K. Keerthana (93), Kushal P. Koundinya (92), Vishnu Bharadwaj (92), P. Nithin (91), B.R. Shreekar (91), A. Gaganashree (90) and Anagha (90), according to a press release from DAV School Principal who has congratulated the students.