Tiger carcass found in Bandipur

July 22, 2020

Mysore/Mysuru: A carcass of a tiger aged between 7 and 8 years has been found at N. Begur Range in Bandipur Tiger Reserve.

It is suspected that the tiger may have died about three days ago and the carcass was found in a bush at Vadali Beat in N. Begur Range.

Though it is suspected that the tiger may have died of illness, the exact cause of its death would be known only after receiving the report from Bengaluru laboratory as the Forest Department staff have sent the viscera of the dead tiger to the lab.

Bandipur Project Tiger Director T. Balakrishna, Range Forest Officer (RFO) H.P. Chethan, Wildlife Warden Kruthika Alanahalli, National Tiger Conservation Authority (NTCA) representative and others visited the spot.