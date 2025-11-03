Centre to establish dialysis units in 750 districts: Dr. C.N. Manjunath
News

Centre to establish dialysis units in 750 districts: Dr. C.N. Manjunath

November 3, 2025

Mysore/Mysuru: The Central Government will soon establish dialysis centres in 750 districts across the country under its National Health Mission — a move that will greatly benefit patients suffering from kidney failure, said Bengaluru Rural MP Dr. C.N. Manjunath.

He was speaking after inaugurating a three-day workshop at the North Avenue Convention Hall in Hebbal, Mysuru, organised as part of the 30th annual conference of the Karnataka State Urology Association.

Addressing the gathering, Dr. Manjunath emphasised the importance of clinical judgment in medical practice. “Decisions taken after personally examining a patient are crucial. The choice of treatment should never outweigh the nature of the illness,” he said, cautioning against allowing medical technology and the pharmaceutical industry to dictate treatment protocols.

Highlighting the disparity in awareness about kidney disease and surgery between rural and urban populations, he urged the Government to take steps to bridge the knowledge gap. He also called for the official classification of kidney failure and related conditions as Non-Communicable Diseases (NCDs).

320 million dialysis sessions

Dr. Manjunath shared key national health statistics, noting that over 500 million people in India have been screened for diabetes and hypertension, with 2.8 million patients currently undergoing dialysis and over 320 million dialysis sessions conducted so far.

He pointed out that diabetes and hypertension remain the leading causes of kidney failure, underscoring the importance of preventive care and early medical intervention.

Kidney failure, he said, can often be prevented through proper medical management and lifestyle control. Citing clinical data, he noted that 40-50 percent of patients undergoing angiograms suffer from heart-related ailments, and among them, nearly 20 percent also experience kidney failure. Conversely, 50-60 percent of kidney failure patients are found to have cardiovascular diseases.

READ ALSO  'Vaidyashri' awards conferred

Dr. Manjunath said, the surge in lifestyle-related diseases calls for stronger public awareness and proactive healthcare measures.

“Doctors and hospitals must actively promote organ donation. Even if medical colleges lack transplant centres, setting up organ retrieval units would be a major step forward,” he suggested.

Those present included Dean and Director, Mysore Medical College and Research Institute Dr. K.R. Dakshayani, Urology Association President Dr. Srikant Mehrwade, Dr. M.S. Ranganath, Dr. Kiran Kumar, Dr. Sachin Dharwadkar, Dr. R.B. Narli, Dr. Chandramohan Reddy, Nephrology Institute Director Dr. Shivalingaiah, Mysore Nephrology Institute Head Dr. J.B. Narendra, Dr. Dayananda, Dr. H.L. Prasad and senior specialists Dr. Prakash Prabhu, Dr. Madappa and  Dr. Amritraj Gowda.

ABOUT

Mysuru’s favorite and largest circulated English evening daily has kept the citizens of Mysuru informed and entertained since 1978. Over the past 45 years, Star of Mysore has been the newspaper that Mysureans reach for every evening to know about the happenings in Mysuru city. The newspaper has feature rich articles and dedicated pages targeted at readers across the demographic spectrum of Mysuru city. With a readership of over 2,50,000 Star of Mysore has been the best connection between it’s readers and their leaders; between advertisers and customers; between Mysuru and Mysureans.

CONTACT

Academy News Papers Private Limited, Publishers, Star of Mysore & Mysuru Mithra, 15-C, Industrial ‘A’ Layout, Bannimantap, Mysuru-570015. Phone no. – 0821 249 6520

To advertise on Star of Mysore, email us at

Online Edition: [email protected]
Print Editon: [email protected]
For News/Press Release: [email protected]

Searching