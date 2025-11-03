Centre to establish dialysis units in 750 districts: Dr. C.N. Manjunath

November 3, 2025

Mysore/Mysuru: The Central Government will soon establish dialysis centres in 750 districts across the country under its National Health Mission — a move that will greatly benefit patients suffering from kidney failure, said Bengaluru Rural MP Dr. C.N. Manjunath.

He was speaking after inaugurating a three-day workshop at the North Avenue Convention Hall in Hebbal, Mysuru, organised as part of the 30th annual conference of the Karnataka State Urology Association.

Addressing the gathering, Dr. Manjunath emphasised the importance of clinical judgment in medical practice. “Decisions taken after personally examining a patient are crucial. The choice of treatment should never outweigh the nature of the illness,” he said, cautioning against allowing medical technology and the pharmaceutical industry to dictate treatment protocols.

Highlighting the disparity in awareness about kidney disease and surgery between rural and urban populations, he urged the Government to take steps to bridge the knowledge gap. He also called for the official classification of kidney failure and related conditions as Non-Communicable Diseases (NCDs).

320 million dialysis sessions

Dr. Manjunath shared key national health statistics, noting that over 500 million people in India have been screened for diabetes and hypertension, with 2.8 million patients currently undergoing dialysis and over 320 million dialysis sessions conducted so far.

He pointed out that diabetes and hypertension remain the leading causes of kidney failure, underscoring the importance of preventive care and early medical intervention.

Kidney failure, he said, can often be prevented through proper medical management and lifestyle control. Citing clinical data, he noted that 40-50 percent of patients undergoing angiograms suffer from heart-related ailments, and among them, nearly 20 percent also experience kidney failure. Conversely, 50-60 percent of kidney failure patients are found to have cardiovascular diseases.

Dr. Manjunath said, the surge in lifestyle-related diseases calls for stronger public awareness and proactive healthcare measures.

“Doctors and hospitals must actively promote organ donation. Even if medical colleges lack transplant centres, setting up organ retrieval units would be a major step forward,” he suggested.

Those present included Dean and Director, Mysore Medical College and Research Institute Dr. K.R. Dakshayani, Urology Association President Dr. Srikant Mehrwade, Dr. M.S. Ranganath, Dr. Kiran Kumar, Dr. Sachin Dharwadkar, Dr. R.B. Narli, Dr. Chandramohan Reddy, Nephrology Institute Director Dr. Shivalingaiah, Mysore Nephrology Institute Head Dr. J.B. Narendra, Dr. Dayananda, Dr. H.L. Prasad and senior specialists Dr. Prakash Prabhu, Dr. Madappa and Dr. Amritraj Gowda.