Centre to observe June 25 as ‘Samvidhaan Hatya Diwas’

July 14, 2024

New Delhi: The Central Government yesterday announced that June 25 will be henceforth observed as ‘Samvidhaan Hatya Diwas’ as a tribute to all those who suffered and fought against the gross abuse of power during the period of Emergency.

The Government through a Gazette notification dated July 11, 2024 said, “Whereas, a proclamation of Emergency was made on 25th June, 1975, following which there was gross abuse of power by the Government of the day and people of India were subjected to excesses and atrocities.”

“And whereas, people of India have abiding faith in the Constitution of India and the power of India’s resilient democracy; Therefore, Government of India declares 25th June as “Samvidhaan Hatya Diwas” to pay tribute to all those who suffered and fought against the gross abuse of power during the period of Emergency and to recommit the people of India to not support in any manner such gross abuse of power, in future,” the notification said.

Meanwhile, Union Home Minister Amit Shah said that the observance of ‘Samvidhaan Hatya Diwas’ will help keep the flame of individual freedom and prevent dictatorial forces like the Congress from repeating those horrors. On his social media handle X, the Home Minister said, “On June 25, 1975, the then PM Indira Gandhi, in a brazen display of a dictatorial mindset, strangled the soul of our democracy by imposing the Emergency on the nation. Lakhs of people were thrown behind bars for no fault of their own, and the voice of the media was silenced.”

“The Government of India has decided to observe the 25th of June every year as ‘Samvidhaan Hatya Diwas.’ This day will commemorate the massive contributions of all those who endured the inhuman pains of the 1975 Emergency,” Shah said.