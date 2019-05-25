CET results: Two students  from city among Top 10

Bengaluru/ Mysore: The results of Karnataka Common Entrance Test (CET) 2019 were declared today. The exam, key for entering professional courses in Karnataka, was held on April 29 and 30.

Higher Education Minister G.T. Devegowda announced the results at the Karnataka Examination Authority Office in Bengaluru this morning. He said that CET will be conducted online from next year and talks were on with National Testing Agency (NTA) in this regard.

Jeffin Biju from Sri Chaitanya Techno PU College, Marthahalli in Bengaluru, has topped CET in Engineering, Mahesh Anand from Sri Chaitanya Techno, Marthahalli, has topped CET in Naturopathy and Yogic Science.

CET topper of B.Sc Agriculture is Keerthana M. Arun of NPS, Rajajinagar and topper of B.Sc Veterinary Science is again Mahesh Anand of Sri Chaitanya Techno. Topper of CET Pharmacy is Sai Saketika Chekuri of Sri Chaitanya Techno, Ramamurthy Nagar, Bengaluru. Engineering Topper Jeffin Biju is 2nd in CET Pharmacy.

In Mysuru, Rohit Raj of Ramakrishna Vidyashala secured sixth rank in B.Sc (Agriculture) and 60th rank in Engineering and Vasudeva of BASE PU College secured second rank in Naturopathy and Yogic Science and seventh rank in Pharmacy.

Speaking to Star of Mysore, Vasudeva said he was elated and said that he had studied well and performed well both in NEET and CET examinations. “I expected to stand below 10th rank, ” he said.

Vasudeva is a resident of Vishveshwaranagar and his father M.V. Vijaykumar is working as a Senior Section Officer in Accounts Department of South-Western Railway Division and mother V. Usha is a homemaker.

Rohith Raj is a resident of Chamarajapuram and is the son of N. Bharathi and P. Nataraj couple. His father said that his son stood second in PU Science stream in Mysuru district.

Sharing his joy, Rohit said that he studied for six hours daily and played basket ball for one hour to relieve stress. He wishes to pursue research in Physics and Chemistry.