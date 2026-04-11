Chamundi Hill PRASHAD works: Environment group backs HC intervention

April 11, 2026

Mysore/Mysuru: Environmental organisation ‘Parisarakkaagi Naavu’ has welcomed the Karnataka High Court’s interim order halting construction works under the Centre’s Pilgrimage Rejuvenation and Spiritual Heritage Augmentation Drive (PRASHAD) scheme atop Chamundi Hill.

In a press release, the organisation’s General Secretary Parashuramegowda highlighted the Court’s sharp observations and warnings on the issue.

The High Court expressed strong displeasure that the State Government had continued permanent construction works despite earlier assurances given to the Court. It warned that any further violation of judicial orders would amount to contempt of Court.

The Court noted that the Government had earlier assured that no permanent works would be undertaken without prior approval. However, construction had continued.

It also criticised the Deputy Commissioner’s justification that Rs. 47 crore had been released by the Centre for the project, calling the explanation “legally untenable and ill-intentioned.”

The Court emphasised that, as a senior government officer, the Deputy Commissioner’s foremost responsibility was to uphold judicial directives.

The organisation alleged that the Deputy Commissioner had ignored letters from erstwhile Mysore royal family member Pramoda Devi Wadiyar, appeals from environmental groups and the sentiments of devotees regarding the issue.

It further accused the officer of acting irresponsibly, citing other instances such as identifying fertile agricultural land for hospital construction, failing to act against illegal tree-felling along the Kapila riverbank and not convening meetings with environmental groups despite earlier assurances.

The environmental organisation has demanded that the Deputy Commissioner immediately convene a meeting with the organisations to discuss issues concerning Chamundi Hill and Mysuru’s waste management.