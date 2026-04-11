Remove illegal hoardings on heritage roads: MP Yaduveer
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Remove illegal hoardings on heritage roads: MP Yaduveer

April 11, 2026

Mysore/Mysuru: Mysuru-Kodagu MP Yaduveer Krishnadatta Chamaraja Wadiyar raised concerns over unauthorised advertisement hoardings installed along 12 heritage roads in the city, including those in front of the iconic Mysore Palace.

He pointed out that Mysuru City Corporation (MCC) Zonal Officers had failed to properly monitor the installations or issue warnings before granting permissions and directed the Civic Body to immediately remove the illegal hoardings.

He also raised concerns about waste being dumped along the Outer Ring Road (ORR) and urged the Mysuru City Corporation not to allow unauthorised flex or advertisement boards.

He further highlighted the issue of garbage being dumped along the Ring Road near Belavatta and instructed officials to install CCTV cameras and take strict action against those responsible.

Responding to the issue, MCC Commissioner Shaikh Tanveer Asif said that the waste along the ORR is being cleared.

He noted that installing CCTV cameras to curb illegal dumping had yielded limited results and that the MCC is working on new measures to address the problem.

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