Mysuru-Kushalnagar Highway to be completed in 18 months
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Mysuru-Kushalnagar Highway to be completed in 18 months

April 11, 2026

Mysore/Mysuru: The 92-km Mysuru-Kushalnagar four-lane Highway project is progressing and is expected to be completed within the next 18 months.

The Rs. 2,500 crore project is being executed in five phases, with work already underway in three phases. So far, about 11 percent physical progress has been achieved, with 6.25 km completed.

Officials from the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) said, eight accident-prone stretches along the route have been identified and corrective measures, including construction of underpasses and road widening, are being taken up.

Union Minister H.D. Kumaraswamy directed officials to resolve land acquisition disputes related to the project at the earliest.

Deputy Commissioner (DC) G. Lakshmikanth Reddy said that most of the required land has already been acquired and handed over to the NHAI, though disputes remain in a few locations. He assured that construction work will continue under Police protection.

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