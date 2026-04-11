Empowered women key to nation’s progress
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Empowered women key to nation’s progress

April 11, 2026

Mysore/Mysuru: “Women must stand united and raise their voice for the cause of the people,” said State BJP Mahila Morcha President Manjula.

She was speaking at the International Women’s Day celebration organised by the Krishnaraja BJP Mahila Morcha at Aradhya Mahasabha on JLB Road here recently.

Manjula said leadership qualities develop only when women actively participate in movements and public life. Quoting Swami Vivekananda, she said a nation cannot prosper without the empowerment of women and stressed that women must get equal opportunities in all fields.

Highlighting initiatives taken by Prime Minister Narendra Modi for women’s welfare, she said the Centre is bringing a law to provide 33 percent reservation for women in Parliament, and urged women to enter politics in larger numbers and contribute to nation building.

Earlier, MP Yaduveer Krishnadatta Chamaraja Wadiyar, who inaugurated the programme, said women have played a vital role in shaping Mysuru’s traditions and heritage.

Recalling the contributions of women from the erstwhile Mysore royal family, he emphasised the need for women’s financial empowerment.

Yaduveer said the State Government should focus on skill development programmes for women rather than merely providing monthly doles, adding that skilled women can significantly contribute to the nation’s growth.

Women achievers from various fields, Dr. Lakshmi (Medical), Shantha Somashekar (Women’s organisation), Sowbhagya Murthy (former MCC Corporator), Kamalamma (University Senate member), Gurumallamma (millets grower), Yashoda (Medical), Rekha (Sports) and Dr. Meridha (Guest Lecturer), were felicitated.

MLA T.S. Srivatsa presided. K.R. Constituency BJP President Gopalraje Urs, City BJP Mahila Morcha President Renuka Raju, and office-bearers Sarvamangala, Chandrakala and others were present on the occasion.

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