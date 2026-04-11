CM permitted son MLC Dr. Yathindra to collect money for transfers: HDK

April 11, 2026

Mysore/Mysuru: Accusing Chief Minister Siddaramaiah of allowing his MLC son Dr. Yathindra Siddaramaiah for collecting money and bribes for favours such as transfers, general postings, plum postings and such others, Union Minister and JD(S) State President H.D. Kumaraswamy (HDK) alleged that the CM had appointed his son as a member of Ashraya Committee for this purpose.

Speaking to presspersons here yesterday, Kumaraswamy maintained that Siddaramaiah has no moral right to speak about family politics in JD(S), as the CM himself is engaged in promoting the political future of his MLC son.

“I have brought my son Nikhil Kumaraswamy to politics because of people’s demand. But I have never allowed my son to collect money from officials for getting favours done. However, Siddaramaiah’s son Yathindra is busy in collecting money and bribes for Government transfers and postings”, he maintained.

Refuting Siddaramaiah’s claims of having contributed a lot for the growth of JD(S) when he was in the party, Kumaraswamy said it was he (HDK) and the party supremo H.D. Deve Gowda who played a key role in the JD(S) getting 58 seats in the 2004 Assembly polls.

Challenging Siddaramaiah to form his own party and win just 5 Assembly seats, the Union Minister charged Siddaramaiah of sidelining senior party leaders who had promoted him for years. The CM should not forget that he gained his first political ground when he was in the JD(S), he added.

Accusing Siddaramaiah of back stabbing former PM Deve Gowda by forming AHINDA (an acronym for Minorities, Dalits and Backward Classes) movement, Kumaraswamy said Siddaramaiah should not forget his past. Siddaramaiah is such a person who strikes the last nail to the coffin of his own party, the Congress, he added.

Renomination of HDD to Rajya Sabha

Meanwhile, State JD(S) Youth Wing President Nikhil Kumaraswamy said that it is left to the BJP to decide on re-nominating former Prime Minister and JD(S) supremo H.D. Deve Gowda (HDD) to the Rajya Sabha.

Speaking to presspersons at Hassan yesterday, Nikhil said that HDD, whose RS term will expire in a couple of months, should continue, considering his vast experience and political knowledge. However, it is left to the BJP High Command to decide on the matter, he said, adding that the JD(S) will not exert any pressure on its coalition partner, the BJP, in this matter.