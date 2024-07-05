CM demands Rs. 60 cr. as relief, offers to return 14 sites

July 5, 2024

Bengaluru: Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, who is in the eye of the storm, with main Opposition party BJP training guns over the allocation of 14 sites to his (Siddaramaiah) wife in Mysuru, in lieu of the land in which Mysuru Urban Development Authority (MUDA) developed the sites, has offered a solution.

Speaking to media persons here on Thursday, CM has said “Let MUDA withdraw 14 sites allotted to my wife and pay compensation of Rs. 60 crore for the land, that was owned by my wife.”

Denying any foul play, CM said that he cannot be held responsible for the fault of MUDA and there was also no need to hand over the probe to Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI). The sites were allotted in exchange of the land acquired by MUDA. How can it be misconstrued as ‘corruption’ and ‘scam,’ he shot back at media persons.