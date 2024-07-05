8,000 MUDA sites vanish!

July 5, 2024

Probe Committee examining documents related to sites that were documented by previous MUDA Commissioner P.S. Kantharaju and Secretary M.K. Savitha during 2017-18

Mysore/Mysuru: As the Inquiry Committee headed by an IAS Officer probing into the alleged irregularities related to allocation of sites at Mysuru Urban Development Authority (MUDA) digs deeper, startling revelations are emerging, saying all is not well in the Authority, founded by the erstwhile Maharajas, with a noble intention.

An estimated 8,000 sites had been listed during the tenure of Commissioner P.S. Kantharaju and Secretary M.K. Savitha, who had served at MUDA during 2017-18, after following a cumbersome process to identify the assets (read sites). Now, the Inquiry Committee is examining the list of allottees and whether the procedures were followed by inviting applications after issuing the notification.

To identify the location of vacant sites, MUDA had paid a whopping Rs. 38 lakh in the form of fee to Sub-Registrar Offices, to obtain Encumbrance Certificate (EC) alone.

The Officers associated with the probe, verified the records related to allotment of 8,000 sites for the consecutive second day on Thursday. To their shock, it was found that, the files pertaining to these sites, that were uploaded on the software, with seal and signature, are missing, it is said.