MUDA scam: MGP to meet Governor for CBI probe

July 5, 2024

Mysore/Mysuru: Mysore Grahakara Parishat (MGP) has decided to meet Governor Thaawarchand Gehlot, with a demand to hand over the probe into alleged irregularities at Mysuru Urban Development Authority (MUDA) in the allotment of sites under various provisions, to Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI).

The MGP meeting was held at its office in Yadavagiri here yesterday evening, that was attended by its Founding President Bhamy V. Shenoy, advocate S. Arun Kumar, Dr. Chandrashekar of Aditya Hospital, retired MUDA official Natesh among several others.

On the other hand, it was also resolved to urge Chief Minister Siddaramaiah to return the 14 sites allotted to his wife under 50:50 ratio in the year 2021, for acquiring the land to develop Devanur Layout in 1998, to MUDA. If CM returns the sites, about 2,000 to 3,000 illegally allotted sites may also come back to MUDA. Such sites can be allotted to senior citizens, they said.

During the deliberations, it was averred that, while allotting sites under 50:50 ratio and alternative sites, there were gross violation of norms. During the proposed meeting with the Governor, the MGP decided to convince the gubernatorial head to recommend a CBI probe into the scam.

“We have learnt that both the Chief Minister and Home Minister have refused to hand over the probe to CBI. When there is every suspicion of CM’s wife being a beneficiary of this scam (CM has even argued that she has been short changed), how is it possible to have a real inquiry by an agency which is under the control of Karnataka Government? There are also strong indications of several political leaders being the beneficiaries of this scam,” opined the participants of the meeting.

As this MUDA scam is getting media attention, we also want to bring to your attention another buried report of T.M. Vijay Bhaskar, former Chief Secretary of Karnataka. This report had exposed the land grabbing (bigger than the latest 50-50 land scam) involving several political leaders irrespective of party and the report never saw the light of day. Those honest and daring DCs whenever they attempted to implement some of the findings of the report, were either transferred even overnight or were made to suffer. It is high time, an independent agency like CBI looked into this report and bring the guilty to justice.

Prominent among others, who attended the meeting were Ravishankar, V.S. Seetharam, S. Shobha, Omkaraiah, S.K. Dinesh, Vishwanath and Bhanuprakash.