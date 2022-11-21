KSCA International Cricket Stadium in Mysuru: MUDA land at Sathagalli was once a Lake, says MP

November 21, 2022

Technical issues will be resolved soon: Pratap Simha

Mysore/Mysuru: The Karnataka State Cricket Association’s (KSCA) plan to construct a state-of-the-art International Cricket Stadium in Mysuru is facing a technical glitch before the issue is cleared and approved by the State Cabinet.

The 19.30 land earmarked by the Mysuru Urban Development Authority (MUDA) for the Stadium at Hanchya Sathagalli Layout ‘B Zone’ to the south of Visvesvaraya Technological University (VTU) Regional Centre on the Ring Road was once a lake land and the Revenue Department has to convert the land in consultation with the Mysuru District Administration.

“This is just a technical glitch as it has been discovered that the land was earlier a lake and the water body has dried up now. The Revenue Department, Urban Development Department and the Mysuru District Administration have to collaborate to convert the land so that it can be handed over to the KSCA,” Mysuru-Kodagu MP Pratap Simha told Star of Mysore this morning.

The MP, who met KSCA stakeholders including Chairman of the Indian Premier League (IPL) Governing Council Brijesh Patel and other KSCA office-bearers yesterday, had a detailed discussion about the land allotment for the Stadium that has been pending since many years.

The KSCA Mysuru Zone had sent a proposal to the MUDA eight years back for the land allotment to construct the international stadium. The land has to be handed over on a 30-year extendable lease to KSCA and the proposal is with the Urban Development Department.

“Once the land is converted and the lake-land classification is removed, the issue will be placed in front of the State Cabinet for approval. The Cabinet will have to clear the land proposal. I am actively pursuing the matter and have met Urban Development Department Secretary Dr. Ajay Nagabhushan recently to speed up the process. The ground-breaking ceremony will be held soon,” Simha assured the KSCA office-bearers at the meeting.

The KSCA has grand plans to build a world-class stadium in Mysuru that will be better than the Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru. It has plans to invest Rs. 40 crore in the first six months of the stadium construction.