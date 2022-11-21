‘All politicians must read epics’

November 21, 2022

Former CM Moily releases 1,200-page ‘Bhishma’

Mysore/Mysuru: Maintaining that all politicians must read Ramayana and Mahabharata epics for a fair, responsive and transparent administration, former Chief Minister Dr. M. Veerappa Moily opined that the jurisprudence narrated in the epics is very much relevant even today.

He was speaking after releasing ‘Bhishma,’ a 1,200-page mega novel written by Krishna Tippur at a programme jointly organised by Vidya Vikas Educational Institutions, Venkatagiri Prakashana and Tippur Mitrakoota at Vijnana Bhavan in Manasagangothri campus here yesterday. Cautioning that communal caging of jurisprudence is dangerous for any country, Dr. Moily, who is also a former Union Minister, stressed on the need for introducing philosophy at school and college levels itself for establishing a ‘Ramarajya’ that is bereft of corruption, maladministration and unlawful actions.

Suttur Mutt Seer should take the lead by introducing Philosophy in JSS Educational Institutions run by the Mutt, he said adding that philosophy lessons must also be introduced in Engineering and Medical curriculum.

Continuing, Dr. Moily said he is currently writing a mega book on jurisprudence, which runs up to 8,000 pages. Stating that 3,000 pages of the book has been completed, he said that still 5,000 pages remain which he hopes to complete in a few months. Asserting that Indian Philosophy is a model to the entire world, he said that the secular principles embodied in it cannot be found in any other country.

Former KIKS Director Dr. Neelagiri Talwar too spoke. Suttur Mutt Seer Sri Shivarathri Deshikendra Swamiji graced the occasion.

Former MLA Vasu, the book author Krishna Tippur, former VC Dr. Padma Shekar, Writers and Publishers Association President D.N. Lokappa, Prof. B.C. Chilkaragi, Prof. Girigowda, Dr. Chidananda Gowda, Dr. Somashekar Gowda, Y.D. Rajanna, Prof. Mysore Krishnamurthy and others were present.