Demanding legal action against P. Mallesh
News

Demanding legal action against P. Mallesh

November 21, 2022

Hundreds of Brahmins take out massive protest rally

Mysore/Mysuru: Strongly condemning the abusive and defamatory remarks made by the city’s social activist P. Mallesh against Brahmin community, hundreds of members of Brahmin community belonging to various  associations, took out a massive procession in the city this morning.

Terming Mallesh’s remarks against Brahmin community as an insult of the community, they demanded legal action against the social activist for his abusive language and unsavoury remarks, which has severely hurt the community, that is striving for the welfare and prosperity of the society for ages.

The members of the community, who converged at Shankara Mutt’s  Vidyashankar Kalyana Mantapa located on Uttaradi Mutt road in the heart of the city, marched in a massive procession holding placards and  raising slogans condemning Mallesh’s remarks. The procession passed through Chamaraja Double Road, Ramaswamy Circle, JLB Road and Vinoba Road, before reaching the Deputy Commissioner’s Office, where they submitted a memorandum seeking legal action against Mallesh.

K.R. MLA S.A. Ramdas, MP Pratap Simha, former MUDA Chairman H.V. Rajeev, former MLC G. Madhusudhan, Mysuru City and District Brahmins Association President D.T. Prakash, Deputy Mayor Dr. G. Roopa, Vedic Scholar Dr. Bhanuprakash Sharma, Vijayanagar Yoganarasimhaswamy Temple Founder Prof. Bhashyam Swamiji, B.R. Nataraja Jois, Mysuru Hotel Owners Association President C. Narayanagowda, City BJP President T.S. Srivatsa, Corporator M.V. Ramprasad, D. Srihari of GSS Group, community leaders Vikram Iyengar, Ajay Shastri and a host of other leaders were present. The City Police had provided tight security all through the procession route till the DC office.

