‘More than Rs. 600 crore works executed in Chamaraja Constituency in five years’

November 21, 2022

Mysore/Mysuru: Stating that Chamaraja Constituency is a stronghold of BJP, Chamaraja MLA L. Nagendra said that the Constituency has seen the execution of various development works worth over Rs. 600 crore in the last five years.

He was speaking at the booth empowerment meeting of Chamaraja Assembly segment organised at Kodava Samaja in Vijayanagar here on Saturday.

Reiterating that the Constituency is a stronghold of the BJP for nearly three decades, Nagendra said that the people of the Constituency are themselves saying that such a massive scale of works were not taken up in the past, which proves that the BJP Government has spent a lot of money for the development of the Constituency.

Thanking Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai and former CM B.S. Yediyurappa for release of funds, he called upon the party workers to sensitise the voters on the welfare programmes and development works undertaken by the BJP Government.

State BJP Organising Secretary G.V. Rajesh said that the State and Central Governments are working overtime for the welfare of the people, amidst criticism by Opposition parties.

Maintaining that the Government has concentrated on the development of all Assembly segments of the State, he said that booth level workers have the responsibility of educating the public on Government schemes, programmes and projects.

The party workers should talk to all youths aged over 18 years and sensitise them on the need for voting the BJP in elections, he added.

City BJP President T.S. Srivatsa said that the Booth Samiti office-bearers have a significant task of reaching out to the people on Government schemes and programmes.

Mayor Shivakumar, State BJP Vice-President M. Rajendra, ZAK Chairman Shivakumar, Corporator M.U. Subbaiah, party leaders M.V. Ravishankar, Somashekar Raju, Puneeth, Ramesh, Dinesh Gowda, Rangaswamy, Ravindra, Vedavathi, Chikkavenkatu, former Corporators Girishprasad, Sriram, Devaraju and others were present.