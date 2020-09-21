Dasara inauguration atop Hill – Will seek permission for 500 attendees: MLA
September 21, 2020

Mysore/Mysuru: Amidst the confusion on the number of people who will attend the Jumboo Savari on Vijayadashami day inside Mysore Palace — as the Centre has not yet specified the number of people — Chamaraja MLA L. Nagendra has said that permission will be sought from the Centre to allow 500 people when Dasara festivities will be inaugurated atop Chamundi Hill on Oct. 17. 

Speaking at an event held yesterday at Subbarayanakere Freedom Fighters Park, the MLA said that the number of people to attend the Vijayadashami procession inside Palace and the festivity inauguration will be decided by the Centre. “We will seek permission for 500 attendees on inauguration day,” he said. 

Due to the outbreak of COVID-19, this year, only five elephants will be a part of restricted Dasara procession. There will be no Gajapayana, a celebration of bringing elephants to the city from respective elephant camps. The elephants will be welcomed to the Palace on Oct. 2 at                           12.15 pm, he said. 

The arrangements at Mysore Palace premises for Jumboo Savari will be done only after obtaining permission from the Union Government. The DC will visit the elephant camps on Oct. 1 to oversee the transportation of elephants. No elected representative will, however, attend the ceremony, Nagendra added.

