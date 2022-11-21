Manipal Hospital Walkers Club launched

November 21, 2022

Mysore/Mysuru: Manipal Hospital, Mysuru, hosted a walkathon yesterday with the assistance of Dr. Pramoda Devi Wadiyar of erstwhile royal family of Mysore, Dr. Upendra Shenoy, Chief of Medical Services, Manipal Hospital and Pramod Kunder, Director, Manipal Hospital with the goal of promoting awareness about healthy habits and launching of Manipal Hospital Walkers Club.

It is commonly recognised that a daily exercise routine or 30-minute walk is crucial for maintaining a healthy weight and preventing or managing a number of ailments, including heart disease, stroke, high blood pressure, cancer and type 2 diabetes. In order to improve cardiovascular fitness, it is also vital to retain the practice of taking regular walks. Therefore, considering the benefits of walking, Manipal Hospital launched this programme to help people recognise the value of sustaining healthy habits.

The walkathon commenced at Sri Kote Anjaneyaswamy Temple at Palace North Gate at 6 am and was preceded by a quick warm-up, a 4-kilometre walk, followed by Zumba session. A total of 700 people from various parts of Mysuru who regularly exercised or believed in good health were invited to take part in the programme so they could better understand the facts on how to maintain consistent healthy habits for a healthy lifestyle.