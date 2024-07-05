HDK hints at D.K. Shivakumar’s role behind exposing MUDA scam

July 5, 2024

Mysore/Mysuru: In an interesting twist to the hotly debated MUDA scam, Union Minister H.D. Kumaraswamy (HDK) has hinted about Deputy Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar’s role in exposing the scam for political gains, without naming him.

Wondering why the scam was not exposed earlier, Kumaraswamy alleged that, the very person who is eyeing the post of Chief Minister is responsible for the exposure of the scam. “After closing CD factory, they have now started MUDA factory,” the JD(S) State President said.

Kumaraswamy, who was in Mysuru this morning, to have a darshan of Goddess Chamundeshwari, was speaking to the media at Chamundi Hill.

“BJP is fighting against the MUDA scam. But the scam was exposed at the instigation of some Congress leaders. I have information about this. I am also aware how the land in question came into the possession of CM’s wife. The CM, who is seeking a compensation of Rs. 62 crore, must also ensure that farmers who have lost their land and still waiting for compensation are also given similar compensation,” added HDK.

Stating that the Legal Advisor of the CM is now an MLA and has spoken in defence of CM and has said that, the CM should be paid a compensation of Rs. 62 crore, Kumaraswamy said that, lands have been acquired in the name of development and farmers are waiting for compensation, running around various Government Offices to get them.

“How do you fix rates for them? You have left them in the streets fighting for their compensation but asking compensation for CM’s wife. Is it right?” questioned the Union Minister.

HDK also accused the State Government of resorting to vindictive politics with respect to his proposed Janata Darshan in Mandya today. “The CM has discussed the issue of Janata Darshan in the Cabinet meeting. You can keep officials away from my meeting, but you cannot keep people of Mandya district away from me,” he said and concluded by accusing the Government of trying to stall his Janata Darshan programme.