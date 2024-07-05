Arjuna Memorial Foundation stone to be laid tomorrow
News

Arjuna Memorial Foundation stone to be laid tomorrow

July 5, 2024

Bengaluru: Forest Minister Eshwar Khandre yesterday announced that foundation stone for construction of a memorial for Dasara elephant Arjuna will be laid tomorrow (July 6) at 12.30 pm at Arjuna’s grave site in Dabbali Katte plantation of Yasalur Forest Zone, Hassan.

 Hassan District Minister K.N. Rajanna, local MLA, MP and others will participate.

Arjuna, who had carried the golden howdah during the Dasara procession on multiple occasions, died in a fight with a wild elephant during the elephant capture operation near Yesalur on Dec. 4, 2023.

The foundation stone for another memorial for Arjuna will also be laid on same day at Balle camp, Nagarahole Tiger Reserve where Arjuna spent most of his life. A statue of Arjuna will be built and installed in both these places along with pictures of elephant carrying Golden Howdah during  Jumboo Savari.

ABOUT

Mysuru’s favorite and largest circulated English evening daily has kept the citizens of Mysuru informed and entertained since 1978. Over the past 45 years, Star of Mysore has been the newspaper that Mysureans reach for every evening to know about the happenings in Mysuru city. The newspaper has feature rich articles and dedicated pages targeted at readers across the demographic spectrum of Mysuru city. With a readership of over 2,50,000 Star of Mysore has been the best connection between it’s readers and their leaders; between advertisers and customers; between Mysuru and Mysureans.

CONTACT

Academy News Papers Private Limited, Publishers, Star of Mysore & Mysuru Mithra, 15-C, Industrial ‘A’ Layout, Bannimantap, Mysuru-570015. Phone no. – 0821 249 6520

To advertise on Star of Mysore, email us at

Online Edition: [email protected]
Print Editon: [email protected]
For News/Press Release: [email protected]

Searching