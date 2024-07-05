Arjuna Memorial Foundation stone to be laid tomorrow

July 5, 2024

Bengaluru: Forest Minister Eshwar Khandre yesterday announced that foundation stone for construction of a memorial for Dasara elephant Arjuna will be laid tomorrow (July 6) at 12.30 pm at Arjuna’s grave site in Dabbali Katte plantation of Yasalur Forest Zone, Hassan.

Hassan District Minister K.N. Rajanna, local MLA, MP and others will participate.

Arjuna, who had carried the golden howdah during the Dasara procession on multiple occasions, died in a fight with a wild elephant during the elephant capture operation near Yesalur on Dec. 4, 2023.

The foundation stone for another memorial for Arjuna will also be laid on same day at Balle camp, Nagarahole Tiger Reserve where Arjuna spent most of his life. A statue of Arjuna will be built and installed in both these places along with pictures of elephant carrying Golden Howdah during Jumboo Savari.