News

Outgoing DC chairs meeting on PRASHAD, Swadesh Darshan

July 5, 2024

Mysore/Mysuru: Outgoing Deputy Commissioner Dr. K.V. Rajendra, presided over a meeting of Destination Management Committee, at his office in Siddarthanagar here this morning, to finalise the tenders related to development works planned at Chamundi Hill in the city under the Central Government’s ambitious Pilgrimage Rejuvenation And Spiritual Augmentation Drive (PRASHAD) Scheme and another project to bring in generational change in tourist experience under Swadesh Darshan 2.0 scheme.

The meeting was attended by Joint Director of Tourism Department M.K. Savitha, Assistant Director of Tourism Prabhuswamy, Director of Mysore Airport J.R. Anup, Deputy Director of Mysore Palace Board T.S. Subramanya, Mysuru District Hotel Owners Association President C. Narayanagowda, Deputy Director of Archaeology, Museums and Heritage Manjula and Assistant Director of Information and Public Relations Department T.K. Harish Kumar.

Under PRASHAD scheme, it has been proposed to implement various projects at an estimated cost of Rs. 45.71 crore and under Swadesh Darshan 2.0 scheme,  Rs. 70 crore. Karnataka Tourism Infrastructure Limited is the implementation agency, with the Detailed Project Report (DPR) designed by Deloitte and Arcadis IBI Group.

In the first phase of works under Swadesh Darshan, it has been decided to implement projects like tonga ride experience at the cost of Rs. 4 crore and ecological experience at the cost of Rs. 18.5 crore.

Under second phase, various activities on the lines of Pragati Maidan has been planned at Dasara Exhibition Grounds, museum at Old DC’s office, under the concept ‘Ages Museum’ to portray the history of Wadiyar dynasty, Event Garden and Food Court near DC office, K.R. Boulevard as Heritage Road and dedicated pathway from D. Devaraj Urs road and JLB Road junction to old DC’s office.

Under PRASHAD, except for the earlier planned works like  Devikere and Nandi Statue Pavilion, the other projects such as  Chamundi Shrine, Mahishasura Plaza Circle, Devi Pada (Foothills) and View Points 1&2, will be taken up.

Dr. Rajendra, who has been transferred as Director of Tourism Department, asked the Officials to coordinate with him, with relation to the implementation of the projects.

