Officers must ensure water sources are clean, safe: DC

May 23, 2024

Complaints on water quality? Call Helpline 0821-2526355 or 1077

Mysore/Mysuru: Following the death of a 22-year-old youth after consuming contaminated water in K. Salundi village near Mysuru, Deputy Commissioner (DC) Dr. K.V. Rajendra has directed officers of key departments to take immediate measures to address the contamination of drinking water sources.

He also emphasised the importance of ensuring that drinking water is safe for consumption before distribution. In the event of water contamination, the issue must be immediately reported to the Tahsildar, Executive Officers of the Taluk Panchayats and the village administration. These officials are responsible for notifying higher authorities to ensure appropriate steps are taken to address the contamination.

During a video conference held yesterday with Tahsildars, Panchayat Development Officers (PDOs), Executive Officers (EOs), officers of the Mysuru City Corporation, Rural Drinking Water and Sanitation, and other departments, Dr. Rajendra instructed the officers to promptly verify water quality in case of any contamination reports.

“Village authorities must properly handle drainage maintenance and village sanitation. This is also the responsibility of the Rural Drinking Water and Sanitation Department. They must check sanitation standards in the villages to ensure public health and proper sanitation,” the DC told the officers.

He added, “ASHA workers must join the efforts and visit households in villages to spread awareness about drinking water storage and sanitation.”

“Senior officers must personally monitor water sources, water storage and water supply to rural areas before distribution. They must check water quality and ensure it is safe. Steps must be taken to prevent sewage from contaminating borewell water sources, particularly in the case of borewells located in higher locations,” he said.

The DC also issued directions to allocate five beds in every taluk hospital for the treatment of gastroenteritis cases. If such patients seek treatment in private hospitals, the respective taluk hospitals must be informed, he said.

Regarding sanitation in hotels, restaurants, roadside eateries, and ‘pani puri’ stalls, the officers must ensure the cleanliness of food and water. They must check that the drinking water supplied to consumers is safe and that hot water is provided for drinking, he noted.

Zilla Panchayat CEO K.M. Gayathri, Additional DC P. Shivaraju, District Health Officer Dr. P.C. Kumaraswamy and Rural Water Supply Department Engineers were present.