District Administration Advisory: Drink boiled water, avoid street food

May 23, 2024

Mysore/Mysuru: Amid pre-monsoon rains and water shortages in some areas, cholera has been detected within the Mysuru City Corporation (MCC) limits.

While the city civic body and the Mysuru District Administration have not yet declared a cholera outbreak, they have issued advisories on preventive measures, as stomach ailments are rising.

The public has been advised to use boiled and filtered water for drinking and to obtain water from certified pure water plants. Many water plants in Mysuru sell water, but their purity has not been verified, so people must avoid water from uncertified plants and instead use drinking water from MCC-certified RO plants.

Street food vendors selling items such as ‘Pani Puri’ and ‘Gobi Manchurian’ must maintain cleanliness in their shops and ensure they provide safe drinking water to the public. Failure to maintain hygiene will result in restrictions on their business and updates to official records.

Hotels should provide hot water to customers for drinking. The public is advised to avoid consuming soft drinks and sodas sold on the roadside as much as possible and to wash hands with soap and water before eating.

All food service workers, including those in hotels, restaurants, bakeries and street vendors, must wear protective clothing.

The public is also advised not to eat street food items, snacks, cut fruits, or snacks sold openly on the roadside.

When outside, people should use bottled water and rely on household water as much as possible.

All hotels in urban and rural areas must provide clean drinking water or hot water to customers, and maintaining cleanliness in these establishments is compulsory. In case of vomiting and dehydration, the public should seek treatment at nearby primary health centres or hospitals without delay.

Dehydrated individuals should obtain ORS (Oral Rehydration Salts) powder from local health workers or nurses, such as ASHA workers and understand its benefits.

The MCC Commissioner has urged all residents, hotel owners, and street vendors within the jurisdiction to cooperate with these guidelines to prevent the spread of cholera and other infectious diseases.