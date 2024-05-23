VC canal works unscientific: BJP Raitha Morcha delegation

May 23, 2024

Pandavapura: A delegation of BJP Raitha Morcha inspected the ongoing works of Visvesvaraya Canal (VC) from the North Bank of the canal to Pandavapura on Tuesday.

Dr. Naveen Kumar, State General Secretary of the Morcha, who inspected the canal along with Mandya BJP District Unit President Ashok S.D. Jayaram and other leaders, said: “Works are being carried out in an unscientific way sans any technological assistance. The contractor delayed the launching of the works with merely 40 percent of the works completed due to the snail pace of executing the project. The contractor claims to complete the works within 10 days, but the situation is such that, water cannot be released into the canal even through Cauvery basin is receiving copious rainfall.”

“The works are totally unscientific with the retaining wall constructed on only one side of the canal. At some places, the retaining wall is built only with mortar and iron grills without using concrete. However, neither the Raitha Sangha nor Congress leaders have raised their voice, but have kept mum for being hand in glove. N. Cheluvarayaswamy, the District Minister, though being in the know of the things, is also mum over the issue,” he alleged.

He also warned of launching intensified struggle in the coming days, if the Officers and contractor do not complete the works soon to facilitate the release of water through canals to agricultural fields.

Ashok Jayaram said: “The contractor should complete the canal works soon in the interest of the farmers. We will also complain to Cauvery Neeravari Nigam (CNN) over the unscientific works of the canal.”

BJP Taluk President Dhananjaiah, Raitha Morcha Mandala President Vishwanath, former BJP Taluk President Ashok, former BJP Raitha Morcha District President Jogi Gowda, State BJP Raitha Morcha Secretary Malavalli Ashok, Mandya District General Secretary Javare Gowda, Lingaraju, former General Secretary Kantharaj, Suresh Kannambadi, former Councillor R.R. Ramalingam (Dairy Ramu), Taluk Veerashaiva Mahasabha President Niranjan Babu and others were present.