‘Mango and Jackfruit’ Mela in city from tomorrow

May 23, 2024

Mysore/Mysuru: Mango, the King of Fruits, is all set to beckon the fruit lovers with the Department of Horticulture hosting ‘Mango and Jackfruit Mela’ at Kuppanna Park near Jayachamaraja Wadiyar Circle (Hardinge Circle) in city from tomorrow (May 24) till May 26.

This was informed to the media persons by Deputy Director of Horticulture Department Manjunatha Angadi at a press conference held on Wednesday.

Like every year, the Mela has been organised this year too, with the Mango and Jackfruit growers from Mysuru, Mandya and Chamarajanagar districts setting up their stalls in the Mela. It is intended at reaching varieties of fruits directly from the farmers to customers. The fruits will be sold as per the rates fixed by HOPCOMS with the directions issued in this regard, he added.

As many as 40 stalls are readied and 10 variety of mangoes namely Badami, Raspuri, Thothapuri, Malgoa, Dussehri among others to be sold at the Mela. The farmers have been categorically instructed to bring naturally ripened mangoes, free from chemicals. Like previous years, the Mela is expected to receive overwhelming response from fruit lovers, said Angadi.

Providing information about the Mango yield coming down in the district due to heat wave conditions in the months of March and April this year affecting the annual production by 35 percent to 40 percent of the total 30,000 to 35,000 tonnes of mangoes cultivated per year in 3,047 hectares of land, Angadi said: “The torrential rain and wind that hit the district on May 2 and 3, has damaged horticultural crops with Banana plantations the worst hit, along with Tomato and other vegetable crops.”

Senior Assistant Director of Horticulture H. Shashidhar, Assistant Directors Ashwini, H.R. Chetan and Venkatesh were present at the press meet.