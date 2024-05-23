Dr. Ambedkar accepted Buddhism at a critical time: Prof. D.A. Shankar
News

Dr. Ambedkar accepted Buddhism at a critical time: Prof. D.A. Shankar

May 23, 2024

Mysore/Mysuru: “Dr. B.R. Ambedkar accepted Buddhism at a time when Buddhism was on the downslide due to political, social and other reasons and strengthened the religion,” said former Head of the Department of English, University of Mysore (UoM), Prof. D.A. Shankar. He was delivering a lecture on the topic “Dhammapada: Jaagatika Anivarya” (Dhammapada: Global Imperative) organised as part of 2568th Buddha Purnima at UoM’s Dr. B.R. Ambedkar Research and Extension Centre, Manasagangothri, here this morning.

Pointing out that though Hindu religion had many Gods and Goddesses, Dr. Ambedkar accepted Buddhism because of its principles of Universal love, brotherhood, compassion and tolerance, Prof. Shankar said Buddhism is a Philosophical tradition based on Buddha’s teachings. “There were no mysteries or wonders behind the birth of Buddha. Buddha grew and lived a natural and married life, just like in the case of others. But what attracted Dr. Ambedkar to Buddha was his Philosophical ideologies and preachings. Buddha believed that human life is one of suffering and that meditation, spiritual and physical labour and good behaviour are the ways to achieve enlightenment,” he said.

Maintaining that Buddha preached in a simple language, Prof. Shankar said that Buddha became more and more acceptable because of his simplified teachings on the values of life.

The Centre Director Prof. J. Somashekar presided.

ABOUT

Mysuru’s favorite and largest circulated English evening daily has kept the citizens of Mysuru informed and entertained since 1978. Over the past 45 years, Star of Mysore has been the newspaper that Mysureans reach for every evening to know about the happenings in Mysuru city. The newspaper has feature rich articles and dedicated pages targeted at readers across the demographic spectrum of Mysuru city. With a readership of over 2,50,000 Star of Mysore has been the best connection between it’s readers and their leaders; between advertisers and customers; between Mysuru and Mysureans.

CONTACT

Academy News Papers Private Limited, Publishers, Star of Mysore & Mysuru Mithra, 15-C, Industrial ‘A’ Layout, Bannimantap, Mysuru-570015. Phone no. – 0821 249 6520

To advertise on Star of Mysore, email us at

Online Edition: [email protected]
Print Editon: [email protected]
For News/Press Release: [email protected]

Searching