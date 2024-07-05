KRS Dam crosses 100 ft. mark

July 5, 2024

Mysore/Mysuru: Following copious rainfall in Kodagu, Krishna Raja Sagar (KRS) Dam is receiving a heavy inflow of water, with the water level touching 100 TMC feet (ft) against the maximum level of 124.8 feet today.

According to the reading of water level at KRS Dam obtained this morning at 8, the water level stood at 100.30 feet, with an inflow of 9,686 cusecs of water and outflow of 546 cusecs of water.

The brimming water level at KRS has also helped the farmers of Cauvery basin to heave a sigh of relief, after reeling under the effect of drought for the last few months.

Mallikarjun N. Baladandi (right), who recently took charge as Mandya Superintendent of Police (SP), visited KRS Police Station on Thursday. The SP also inspected the security arrangements in place at KRS Dam.

For the last few days, Kodagu, the catchment area of KRS is witnessing a bounty of rain, causing a surge in the inflow of water to the dam. However, the discharge of water in a controlled manner has facilitated the storage level of water in the dam at 100 TMC ft, according to the officials of Cauvery Neeravari Nigam Limited (CNNL).

The inflow of water to the dam yesterday (July 4) was 11,189 cusecs of water and outflow 540 cusecs of water. The water level during the corresponding period of previous year was 78.38 TMC ft.

Water to Canals

Meanwhile, in a press release, Agriculture and Mandya In-charge Minister N. Cheluvarayas wamy has said, a meeting of Irrigation Consultation Committee will be conducted on July 6 in Bengaluru and water from KRS dam will be released to the canals from July 8.

“With the water level touching 100 ft, the meeting will be conducted, as in the previous year, it was not possible to release water due to drought condition, despite the demand of farmers. It had been assured to release water, if the water level touches 100 ft,” said the Minister.

Meanwhile, there were several complaints about ongoing Visvesvaraya Canal modification works, that may emerge as a stonewall for agricultural lands to receive the water.

A spot inspection was conducted and was convinced about the measures taken to facilitate smooth flow of water to reach agricultural fields without any hurdle, the press release added.