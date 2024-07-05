Mysuru gets new DC

July 5, 2024

G. Lakshmikanth Reddy takes charge from outgoing Deputy Commissioner Dr. K.V. Rajendra, who has been transferred as Tourism Director.

Mysore/Mysuru: G. Lakshmikanth Reddy, who was serving as the Managing Director of Karnataka Urban Infrastructure Development and Finance Corporation (KUIDFC) in Bengaluru, took charge as the new Deputy Commissioner (DC) of Mysuru District from outgoing DC Dr. K.V. Rajendra at the DC Office in Siddarthanagar this morning.

It may be recalled that Lakshmikanth Reddy had served as the Commissioner of Mysuru City Corporation (MCC) from June 2021 to July 2023.

Outgoing DC Dr. K.V. Rajendra, who has been transferred as the Director of Tourism, Bengaluru, welcomed the new DC with a bouquet and handed over the charge.

After taking charge, Lakshmikanth Reddy held discussions with Dr. Rajendra for a few minutes regarding the burning issues, development works taken up and to be taken up etc., and left for Nanjangud to participate in the Taluk-level Janaspandana programme.

Speaking to the media, Lakshmikanth Reddy said that the people and the elected representatives were very co-operative during his tenure as MCC Commissioner and added that he would strive for the overall development of Mysuru District.