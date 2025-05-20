Rahul Gandhi, Mallikarjun Kharge attend Mega Congress Convention at Hospet
News

Rahul Gandhi, Mallikarjun Kharge attend Mega Congress Convention at Hospet

May 20, 2025

‘Samarpane Sankalpa Samavesha’ marks 2nd anniversary of State Government

Hospet: All roads led to Dr. Puneeth Rajkumar District Stadium in Hospet city, the Headquarters of Vijayanagar District in Kalyana Karnataka region this morning as the city hosted ‘Samarpane Sankalpa Samavesha,’ a convention to mark the second anniversary of  Congress Government in the State.

The Congress had assumed power on May 20, 2023 after trouncing the BJP in the May, 2023 Assembly elections.

The Convention formally began with Revenue Minister Krishna Byregowda welcoming the gathering, amidst cloudy weather. Though it was expected that the convention may be hit by rains, it was not so, as Hospet witnessed  only a mild drizzle for sometime this morning. However, the city is predicted to experience thunder showers later in the day.

Opposition Leader in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi, AICC President Mallikarjun Kharge, who is also the Leader of the Opposition in the Rajya Sabha  and  State Congress In-charge Randeep Singh Surjewala were present.

Earlier, Rahul Gandhi and Mallikarjun Kharge, who arrived at Jindal Airport  near  Hospet, from New Delhi this noon, were received by CM Siddaramaiah, Deputy CM D.K.Shivakumar and a host of other Ministers. 

The stage is set for the distribution of 1,11,111 Kandaya Grama Hakkupatra (Revenue Registration  Deeds) families on the occasion. The Congress has organised the convention as a show of strength of its dedication of two years of service and rededication for greater service to the people.

BJP mocks celebration

On the other hand, the Opposition BJP has mocked the ruling Congress over the convention, questioning its very purpose at a time when the State Capital and several other parts of Karnataka are flooded due to heavy rains over the past couple of days.

READ ALSO  DKS calls on AICC Chief

Lashing out at the Government’s failure to prepare the State Capital for rains that the India Meteorological Department had forecast well in advance, BJP Chief Spokesperson Ashwath Narayan Gowda Gowda said ‘Brand Bengaluru is now being transformed into Greater Bengaluru, but it has turned into submerging Bengaluru. By forming three or more City Corporations, the Congress seems to be making Greater Bengaluru into ‘Quarter Bengaluru,’ he added  in a sarcastic note.

ABOUT

Mysuru’s favorite and largest circulated English evening daily has kept the citizens of Mysuru informed and entertained since 1978. Over the past 45 years, Star of Mysore has been the newspaper that Mysureans reach for every evening to know about the happenings in Mysuru city. The newspaper has feature rich articles and dedicated pages targeted at readers across the demographic spectrum of Mysuru city. With a readership of over 2,50,000 Star of Mysore has been the best connection between it’s readers and their leaders; between advertisers and customers; between Mysuru and Mysureans.

CONTACT

Academy News Papers Private Limited, Publishers, Star of Mysore & Mysuru Mithra, 15-C, Industrial ‘A’ Layout, Bannimantap, Mysuru-570015. Phone no. – 0821 249 6520

To advertise on Star of Mysore, email us at

Online Edition: [email protected]
Print Editon: [email protected]
For News/Press Release: [email protected]

Searching