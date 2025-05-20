Rahul Gandhi, Mallikarjun Kharge attend Mega Congress Convention at Hospet

May 20, 2025

‘Samarpane Sankalpa Samavesha’ marks 2nd anniversary of State Government

Hospet: All roads led to Dr. Puneeth Rajkumar District Stadium in Hospet city, the Headquarters of Vijayanagar District in Kalyana Karnataka region this morning as the city hosted ‘Samarpane Sankalpa Samavesha,’ a convention to mark the second anniversary of Congress Government in the State.

The Congress had assumed power on May 20, 2023 after trouncing the BJP in the May, 2023 Assembly elections.

The Convention formally began with Revenue Minister Krishna Byregowda welcoming the gathering, amidst cloudy weather. Though it was expected that the convention may be hit by rains, it was not so, as Hospet witnessed only a mild drizzle for sometime this morning. However, the city is predicted to experience thunder showers later in the day.

Opposition Leader in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi, AICC President Mallikarjun Kharge, who is also the Leader of the Opposition in the Rajya Sabha and State Congress In-charge Randeep Singh Surjewala were present.

Earlier, Rahul Gandhi and Mallikarjun Kharge, who arrived at Jindal Airport near Hospet, from New Delhi this noon, were received by CM Siddaramaiah, Deputy CM D.K.Shivakumar and a host of other Ministers.

The stage is set for the distribution of 1,11,111 Kandaya Grama Hakkupatra (Revenue Registration Deeds) families on the occasion. The Congress has organised the convention as a show of strength of its dedication of two years of service and rededication for greater service to the people.

BJP mocks celebration

On the other hand, the Opposition BJP has mocked the ruling Congress over the convention, questioning its very purpose at a time when the State Capital and several other parts of Karnataka are flooded due to heavy rains over the past couple of days.

Lashing out at the Government’s failure to prepare the State Capital for rains that the India Meteorological Department had forecast well in advance, BJP Chief Spokesperson Ashwath Narayan Gowda Gowda said ‘Brand Bengaluru is now being transformed into Greater Bengaluru, but it has turned into submerging Bengaluru. By forming three or more City Corporations, the Congress seems to be making Greater Bengaluru into ‘Quarter Bengaluru,’ he added in a sarcastic note.