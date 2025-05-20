Monsoon alert: DC calls for swift flood response

May 20, 2025

Mysuru: With the onset of the monsoon season, the Mysuru district is expected to receive heavy rainfall, increasing the risk of weather-related damage. In response, Deputy Commissioner (DC) G. Lakshmikanth Reddy has directed officials to take all necessary precautionary measures to mitigate potential impacts.

Chairing a meeting of the District Disaster Management Authority at his office today, the DC emphasised the importance of preparedness and rapid response to ensure public safety.

Mysuru experienced continuous rainfall from Sunday night through Monday morning, leading to fallen trees and power disruptions in several areas. The city has been witnessing consistent rainfall for the past 15 days.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast good rainfall this year. In view of this, Tahsildars have been instructed to convene meetings with taluk-level officials to assess possible crop damage due to excessive rain.

If losses occur, officials from the Agriculture and Horticulture Departments must submit crop damage reports within a week.

For weather-related property damage, officials have been told to conduct field assessments and prepare accurate reports to ensure timely disbursal of compensation to affected residents. Relief funds are available in the Personal Deposits (PD) account, and swift action has been mandated.

Authorities have been asked to prioritise villages in the Kabini region that suffered severe damage last year. T. Narasipur taluk has been flagged as particularly vulnerable to flooding, and officials have been directed to prepare evacuation plans and set up relief centres in advance.

With an increased risk of electric pole collapses during the rains, Chamundeshwari Electricity Supply Corporation (CESC) officials have been urged to stay vigilant and ensure immediate restoration of power supply in case of disruptions.

Flood-prone taluks such as H.D. Kote, Saragur, Nanjangud, and T. Narasipur are expected to face significant challenges. Officials have been asked to take pre-emptive steps to reduce the impact. In case of loss of life due to flooding, compensation must be provided to affected families within 24 hours. Tahsildars were directed.

The DC also highlighted the risk of bridges submerging in parts of H.D. Kote and Saragur taluks. To ensure a swift response, heavy earth movers, machinery and other equipment must be kept ready for emergency operations.

Any dry or overhanging trees that pose danger must be reported to the Forest Department, with photographic documentation maintained to ensure timely removal.

With the rains increasing the risk of disease outbreaks such as dengue and chikungunya, Health Department officials have been instructed to raise public awareness and initiate preventive measures to curb infections.

The meeting was attended by Zilla Panchayat Chief Executive Officer S. Yukesh Kumar, Mysuru City Corporation Commissioner Sheikh Tanveer Asif, DCP M. Muthuraju, Additional Deputy Commissioner Dr. P. Shivaraju, and other officials.