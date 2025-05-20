MCC’s eco-friendly biogas cremation plan hits hurdle

May 20, 2025

Manchegowdanakoppal biogas plant to be relocated to Vidyaranyapuram

Harishchandra Ghat plant at Chamundi foothill to be fully operational soon

Mysuru: The Mysuru City Corporation’s (MCC) eco-friendly initiative to install compressed biogas plants at crematoriums has hit a roadblock, as residents of Manchegowdanakoppal have strongly opposed the plant near their locality, citing its proximity to a densely populated residential area.

Faced with mounting pressure, the MCC has decided to relocate the biogas plant from Manchegowdanakoppal to the Sewage Farm at Vidyaranyapuram. There, it will be repurposed to generate electricity using biogas, but will not be used for cremation purposes.

The MCC had established two compressed biogas plants — one at Harishchandra Ghat at the foot of Chamundi Hill and another at the Manchegowdanakoppal burial ground near the CITB Choultry.

Each plant, costing Rs. 98 lakh, is designed to convert biodegradable waste into compressed biogas, offering a cleaner energy source for cremations.

Greeneria, a Bengaluru- based company, was awarded the tender to set up both plants. While the Harishchandra Ghat plant is now operational and already producing biogas from organic waste, the project at Manchegowdanakoppal has stalled due to sustained local opposition.

Speaking to Star of Mysore this morning, the MCC official concerned said, “Residents have complained that they live in a thickly populated area at Manchegowdanakoppal and the biogas plant will lead to unbearable stench. We tried convincing the residents that biogas emits far fewer pollutants than wood or fossil fuels, contributing to cleaner air and lower environmental impact. Despite the efforts of Chamaraja MLA K. Harishgowda, the residents remained unconvinced.”

He added, “The Manchegowdanakoppal plant will now be shifted to the Sewage Farm at Vidyaranyapuram, where large volumes of wet waste are already processed. There, the biogas will be used to generate power, not for cremations.”

The biogas plant at Manchegowdanakoppal had the potential to power streetlights within the graveyard, capable of illuminating 14 to 18 lamps daily — an initiative that could have saved the MCC up to Rs. 26,000 per month in electricity costs.

The biogas plant installed at Harishchandra Ghat, foot of Chamundi Hill.

Harishchandra Ghat facility

Regarding the Harishchandra Ghat facility, the official confirmed that gas production has already begun from solid and organic waste. “The cremation process using biogas will begin within a month,” he said.

Currently, the MCC relies on commercial LPG cylinders for cremations — an expensive affair. The introduction of the biogas plant is expected to drastically reduce this expenditure.

Harishchandra Ghat handles dozens of cremations every day. The burning of bodies using firewood or LPG has long caused thick smoke and strong odours, disturbing nearby residents who have been urging authorities to adopt cleaner solutions for decades.

“With the new facility, MCC can convert one tonne of organic waste into 40 to 50 cubic metres of biogas. Processing two tonnes per day can yield up to 100 cubic metres of gas, equivalent to 55 kg to 60 kg of LPG. This will significantly bring down cremation costs,” he said.

Operational in phases

It is now operational in phases, starting with 250 kg, then 500 kg, and eventually one tonne of organic waste. This waste will be converted into biogas, which will be stored in tanks for further use. The biogas produced will be utilised specifically for cremation purposes.

The conversion of wet waste into usable biogas takes about 45 days. The generated gas can be directly used in cremation furnaces, reducing both reliance on fossil fuels and harmful emissions. Officials have also pointed out that biogas is a far more cost-effective and sustainable alternative to commercial LPG.

With the Harishchandra Ghat biogas plant operational, the emission of smoke and pollutants is expected to significantly decrease, creating a cleaner environment for crematorium users and surrounding communities alike.