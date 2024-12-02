MCC Leaks!

December 2, 2024

Continuous rains expose gross neglect of heritage building

Mysuru: The Mysuru City Corporation (MCC), tasked with maintaining the city’s many heritage buildings, is now under fire for failing to upkeep its own main building — a heritage structure — on Sayyaji Rao Road.

Continuous downpour since yesterday has caused extensive leaks across offices and chambers, including the MCC Commissioner’s chamber and the Old Council Hall on the first floor. The situation worsened when a portion of the Plaster- of-Paris false ceiling in Nalwadi Krishnaraja Wadiyar New Council Hall on ground floor collapsed.

Two months ago, heritage experts inspected the MCC building and recommended urgent repairs. A tender worth Rs. 80 lakh was awarded to Ashwath, a contractor specialising in heritage building restoration. Despite receiving the work order last month, the contractor merely dumped repair materials at the site and failed to initiate the work. Officers reportedly made no effort to question the contractor’s delay. Now, citing persistent rains, the contractor claims that repairs will commence only once the weather clears. In the meantime, efforts are underway to clear the debris from the collapsed roof.

The public has expressed outrage over this negligence, pointing out the dangerous consequences of inaction. The MCC building sees hundreds of visitors every day for essential services such as obtaining birth and death certificates, e-khata, and Property Tax payments.

Citizens have raised the critical question: Who will be held accountable if a collapsing roof causes injuries or deaths?

Residents are urging MCC authorities to take immediate action to repair the building and prevent it from becoming another dilapidated structure, like the Lansdowne Building or Devaraja Market. Timely intervention is essential to preserve this heritage structure and ensure public safety.