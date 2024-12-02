Waqf Board notice row: Ashoka vows support to Gunduraonagar residents

December 2, 2024

Mysuru: With the Waqf Board notices sparking controversy across Karnataka, Opposition Leader R. Ashoka visited Gunduraonagar in Mysuru’s Krishnaraja Constituency this morning to meet residents affected by the property claims.

Ashoka arrived from Bengaluru by road and visited Muneshwaranagar, a locality within Gunduraonagar on Nanjangud Road, where residents have been issued notices by the Waqf Board asserting ownership of their lands. He inspected the disputed sites and interacted with residents to understand their grievances.

Speaking to the affected individuals, Ashoka assured them of his unwavering support.

“During my inspection, I discovered that many of you have been grappling with Waqf-related issues for 30-40 years. The Board has even constructed a compound wall on lands adjacent to your properties and its name has been entered in your land records, including RTCs and Pahanis,” he said.

“I am here to ensure justice for you. I will raise this issue in the upcoming Winter Session of the State Assembly in Belagavi, starting Dec. 9. My visit is not just for inspection; I promise to stand by you until the matter is resolved,” he pledged.

Ashoka was accompanied by City BJP President L. Nagendra MLA T.S. Srivatsa, MLC and former Minister C.T. Ravi, former Hassan MLA Preetham Gowda and other BJP leaders.