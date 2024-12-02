Probationary IPS Officer killed in road accident

December 2, 2024

He was on his way to take up first posting in Hassan

Hassan: A Probationary IPS Officer, who was on his way to take up his first posting in Hassan district, died in a road accident on Sunday, Police said.

The deceased is Harsh Bardhan, a 2023-bach officer of the Karnataka cadre. He was travelling from Mysuru to Hassan in an official vehicle when the crash occurred near Kittane, about 10 km from Hassan, around 4.20 pm yesterday.

Bardhan had recently completed a four-week training programme at the Karnataka Police Academy (KPA) in Mysuru before heading to his posting.

The driver — a District Armed Reserve (DAR) Constable named Manjegowda — lost control of the vehicle due to a reported tyre burst, causing the vehicle to crash into a roadside tree and a house before coming to a halt, according to an officer in the Hassan District Police.

A native of Dosar village in Madhya Pradesh’s Singrauli district, Bardhan sustained severe head injuries and was rushed to a private hospital in Hassan.

Arrangements were being made to shift him to a Bengaluru hospital through a green (zero-traffic) corridor, but he succumbed to his injuries.

Meanwhile, Manjegowda suffered minor injuries and is being treated in the Hassan hospital.

Chief Minister Siddaramaiah offered condolence to his family and said, “this should not have happened when years of hard work were paying off.”

“Saddened to hear about the death of Probationary IPS Officer Harsh Bardhan in a horrific accident near Kittane border of Hassan-Mysuru Highway. It is very sad that such an accident happened while he was on his way to take charge as an IPS Officer. This should not have happened when years of hard work were paying off,” the Chief Minister posted on ‘X.’