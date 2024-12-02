Lodge Police complaint against MUDA sites scam: Vishwanath

December 2, 2024

‘Siddaramaiah remembers AHINDA only when he is in political trouble, cornered by scams’

Mysuru: MLC A.H. Vishwanath has strongly criticised the Mysuru Urban Development Authority (MUDA) for failing to file a Police complaint regarding the mega MUDA 50:50 ratio alternative sites allotment scam, despite the issue surfacing months ago.

He has urged Deputy Commissioner G. Lakshmikanth Reddy, who also serves as MUDA Chairman, to take immediate action and lodge a complaint.

Speaking at a press conference at Jaladarshini Guest House yesterday, Vishwanath said the individuals involved in selling or purchasing sites allotted under the 50:50 ratio are now in deep trouble following the scam’s exposure.

Seeks action against Byrathi Suresh

“Both sellers and buyers will face consequences if this matter isn’t resolved. All MUDA scams must be investigated impartially. Urban Development Minister Byrathi Suresh has removed over 140 key files related to the MUDA scam. Additionally, an IAS Officer has taken 150 files, as noted by the Lokayukta in a footnote. It’s a serious lapse that no Police complaint has been filed so far. The failure to do so seems part of a plan to close the case without investigation, which is exactly what is happening,” the MLC said.

Regarding the ‘Swabhimaani Samavesha’ organised by Congress and other groups in Hassan on Dec. 5, Vishwanath criticised Siddaramaiah, claiming he only remembers the AHINDA (an acronym for Alpasankyatha (minorities), Hindulida (backward) and Dalit (Scheduled Castes) communities when in political trouble.

Diverting public attention

“Now that Siddaramaiah is facing heat over MUDA, Valmiki Development Corporation, Waqf Board scams, and more, he’s holding a rally to divert public attention. This rally may also be an attempt to secure his position as Chief Minister, preventing Opposition from within his own party. Perhaps he’s even defending the misuse of funds meant for SC/ST communities,” Vishwanath remarked.

On the BJP’s internal dissidence, Vishwanath stated that the ongoing infighting within the party will not be taken lightly by the public. He noted that the BJP’s troubles are intensifying, especially with the Waqf Board allegedly attempting to seize land. “It’s the wealthy Muslims, not the poor, who are grabbing land,” he added.

Vishwanath also demanded the withdrawal of the FIR against Vokkaliga Seer Chandrashekaranatha Swamiji, who was charged over comments allegedly made against the Muslim community. He questioned Home Minister Dr. G. Parameshwara’s actions, noting that the Seer had clarified the remarks were made in a slip of the tongue.