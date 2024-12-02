Couples should have at least three children, says RSS Chief

December 2, 2024

Declining population growth leads to disappearance of many languages, cultures

Nagpur: Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) Chief Mohan Bhagwat on Sunday advocated for each couple to have at least three children, expressing concern over India’s declining population growth, saying if the total fertility rate (TFR) of society falls below 2.1, it faces the risk of extinction.

Speaking at the ‘Kathale Kul (clan) Sammelan’ in Nagpur, the RSS Sarsanghchalak highlighted that ‘Kutumb’ (family) is an integral part of the society and every family serves as a vital building block. He noted that declining population growth has led to the disappearance of many languages and cultures.

“A declining population is a serious concern. Loksankhya Shastra (demographic science) suggests that when a society’s total fertility rate falls below 2.1, it risks facing extinction. This decline does not necessarily require external threats; a society can gradually fade away on its own,” Bhagwat said.

“Many languages and cultures have already disappeared due to this issue. Thus, it is essential to maintain a fertility rate above 2.1,” he said.

Asserting that ‘kutumb’ is an integral part of society with each serving as a building block, the RSS Chief drew attention to the trend among young couples who are hesitant to have even one child.

“Our country’s population policy, formulated in 1998 or 2002, clearly says that the total fertility rate should not be below 2.1. Now when we say 2.1, it is not feasible to have children in fraction. So when we say 2.1, this means it should be more, at least three. The (population) science says so,” Bhagwat said.

According to the National Family Health Survey data released in 2021, India’s TFR — the average number of children a woman gives birth to in her lifetime — declined from 2.2 in 2015-16 to 2 during 2019-21. A TFR of 2.1 is considered as the replacement rate.