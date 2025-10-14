‘We’ll walk into Assembly in RSS uniform, what can you do?’
News

‘We’ll walk into Assembly in RSS uniform, what can you do?’

October 14, 2025

MLA T.S. Srivatsa dares Priyank Kharge

Mysore/Mysuru:  Krishnaraja MLA T.S. Srivatsa has hit out at Minister Priyank Kharge for his remarks against the RSS, daring him publicly by declaring, “We’ll walk into the Assembly in RSS uniform — what can you do?”

Accusing Kharge of lacking even a basic understanding of the RSS, Srivatsa invited him to attend a local shakha (branch) and witness its activities firsthand. “Let him sit with us for just one hour and he will understand the true value of the Sangh,” he said.

Questioning Kharge’s persistent hostility, Srivatsa asked, “Why does Priyank Kharge have an allergy to the RSS?” Issuing a warning, he remarked, “Do whatever you want now. When we come to power, we will surpass you in development.”

Highlighting the RSS’ grassroots outreach, Srivatsa said, “We’re establishing shakhas in every household. We speak of Hindutva, raise awareness about the Constitution and educate people on Ambedkar’s philosophy — is that brainwashing?”

Condemning Kharge’s letter seeking a ban on RSS activities in public spaces, Srivatsa called it “the height of foolishness,” adding, “And Siddaramaiah’s response to that letter is even more foolish.”

ABOUT

Mysuru’s favorite and largest circulated English evening daily has kept the citizens of Mysuru informed and entertained since 1978. Over the past 45 years, Star of Mysore has been the newspaper that Mysureans reach for every evening to know about the happenings in Mysuru city. The newspaper has feature rich articles and dedicated pages targeted at readers across the demographic spectrum of Mysuru city. With a readership of over 2,50,000 Star of Mysore has been the best connection between it’s readers and their leaders; between advertisers and customers; between Mysuru and Mysureans.

CONTACT

Academy News Papers Private Limited, Publishers, Star of Mysore & Mysuru Mithra, 15-C, Industrial ‘A’ Layout, Bannimantap, Mysuru-570015. Phone no. – 0821 249 6520

To advertise on Star of Mysore, email us at

Online Edition: [email protected]
Print Editon: [email protected]
For News/Press Release: [email protected]

Searching