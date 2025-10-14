‘We’ll walk into Assembly in RSS uniform, what can you do?’

October 14, 2025

MLA T.S. Srivatsa dares Priyank Kharge

Mysore/Mysuru: Krishnaraja MLA T.S. Srivatsa has hit out at Minister Priyank Kharge for his remarks against the RSS, daring him publicly by declaring, “We’ll walk into the Assembly in RSS uniform — what can you do?”

Accusing Kharge of lacking even a basic understanding of the RSS, Srivatsa invited him to attend a local shakha (branch) and witness its activities firsthand. “Let him sit with us for just one hour and he will understand the true value of the Sangh,” he said.

Questioning Kharge’s persistent hostility, Srivatsa asked, “Why does Priyank Kharge have an allergy to the RSS?” Issuing a warning, he remarked, “Do whatever you want now. When we come to power, we will surpass you in development.”

Highlighting the RSS’ grassroots outreach, Srivatsa said, “We’re establishing shakhas in every household. We speak of Hindutva, raise awareness about the Constitution and educate people on Ambedkar’s philosophy — is that brainwashing?”

Condemning Kharge’s letter seeking a ban on RSS activities in public spaces, Srivatsa called it “the height of foolishness,” adding, “And Siddaramaiah’s response to that letter is even more foolish.”