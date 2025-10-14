B2B meeting to expand business in UAE
October 14, 2025

Mysore/Mysuru: To highlight the strategic advantages of the United Arab Emirates (UAE) as a gateway for Indian companies to tap global opportunities with special focus on Sharjah Airport International Free (SAIF) Zone, the Federation of Indian Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FICCI) along with Mysore Chamber of Commerce and Industry (MCCI) have organised a two-day B2B meetings in city from today.

Held under the theme ‘Expand your business in international markets through UAE,’ the meeting began at Radisson Blu Plaza Hotel in city where SAIF Zone representatives from Sharjah interacted with industrialists from Mysuru and Bengaluru.

During the meeting, SAIF Zone representatives gave proposals to Mysuru and Bengaluru industrialists to start manufacturing and IT-BT industry for which they would provide necessary infrastructures.

The meeting also provided information on investment prospects, operational support and the ease of setting up businesses in the UAE. Participating industrialists were also informed on leveraging the India-UAE Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement (CEPA), which grants duty-free access to about 97 percent of Indian goods and strengthens India’s reach into Africa, Europe and other international markets.

Industries such as Astro Windows, GK Techno Synergies Pvt. Ltd., Green Kart Associates, Varsha Cables Pvt. Ltd., AJ Engineering, Indian Industrial Trading Company and Sapthagiri Industries Pvt. Ltd. among other industries are participating the two-day B2B meeting.

Deputy Director (Sales) Ali Mohamed Abdalla Almutawa Al-Ali and Sales Executive Anoop Appu Warrier from Sharjah Airport International Free (SAIF) Zone, Government of Sharjah, UAE, Federation of Indian Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FICCI) Co-ordinator M. Sunil Kumar and others were present.

The meeting was on when we went to the press at 1.30 pm.

