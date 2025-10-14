‘Nijamahatma Babasaheba’ sparks debate on Dr. Ambedkar’s legacy

October 14, 2025

Mysore/Mysuru: Kodagu-based Rangabhoomi Trust staged its latest production ‘Nijamahatma Babasaheba’ last evening at Mini Theatre in Kalamandira premises. The première drew a packed audience, marking a successful launch for the politically charged and historically reflective play.

Written and directed by former Rangayana Mysuru Director Addanda C. Cariappa, the play delves into the life and legacy of Dr. B.R. Ambedkar, featuring key characters such as his trusted aide Nanak Chand Rattu, his second wife Dr. Savita Ambedkar, his first wife Ramabai, Jawaharlal Nehru, Mahatma Gandhi and Dattopant Thengadi. The production features music design by Ravi Mooruru and sound design by Subramanya Mysuru, with music execution by Ajay Bhandari, lighting by Thirthahalli Shivakumar and costumes by Anita Cariappa.

Speaking to Star of Mysore before the performance, Cariappa said, the play runs for two hours and 20 minutes. Likith Kumar essays the role of Dr. Ambedkar, while Anita Cariappa portrays both Ramabai and Dr. Savita Ambedkar.

The play has a 10-member cast enacting over 30 roles. Cariappa clarified that he does not act in this production, saying, “This is an ambitious work. Today, Dr. Ambedkar’s name is being misused for vote-bank politics. His image is exploited while the Dalit community continues to suffer.”

The narrative also draws from Ambedkar’s writings in ‘Thoughts On Pakistan,’ revealing lesser-known aspects of his ideology. Cariappa alleged that Ambedkar’s ideas have been politically distorted, adding, “In one sense, it was the Congress that betrayed him — defeating him in two elections, denying him the Bharat Ratna and even failing to allocate space for his funeral rites in Delhi.”

Awakening national consciousness

He questioned the moral authority of Congress leaders who now flaunt Ambedkar’s portraits, recalling that even Siddaramaiah once criticised the party but now praises Sonia Gandhi.

Cariappa warned against rising support for “urban Naxals and anti-national forces,” asserting, “In such times, it is vital to awaken national consciousness. Our theatre is a vehicle for nationalism — not for popularity, but for purpose.”

He also hit out at Minister Priyank Kharge for writing to the Government seeking a ban on RSS activities in public spaces. “Let him remember that our Prime Minister is an RSS volunteer. Many Chief Ministers are too. Even Mahatma Gandhi visited the RSS. No public space belongs to any one person. If anything, ban Congress goons first,” he said.

Accusing Congress of suppressing patriotic voices for electoral gain, Cariappa remarked, “They want votes, not the nation. We put the country first — even if it means going to jail.”

The play also portrays Ambedkar’s critique of Hinduism and attempts to reveal hidden truths. “We’ve shown facts that have long been concealed,” Cariappa said. “Ambedkar appreciated the RSS — Priyank Kharge should know this.”

He cited Dr. Ambedkar and Gandhi’s own criticisms of the Congress: “Gandhiji himself said Congress should be banned. Ambedkar called it a curse on the nation.”