Truth about Tipu must be read and told: Dr. S.L. Bhyrappa

November 14, 2022

‘Muslim mindset about country must change; Democracy can survive only if truth comes out’

Mysore/Mysuru: People must read about real history of Tipu Sultan and see the play based on research to understand his true nature. Truth not only must come out but also must be disseminated. If truth is not told to people, there is no way democracy can survive, said celebrated Kannada novelist and Saraswathi Samman Awardee Dr. S.L. Bhyrappa.

He was speaking after releasing the book on play ‘Tipu Nija Kanasugalu’ (Real Dreams of Tipu) written by Rangayana Director Addanda C. Cariappa at Bhoomigeeta in Rangayana last evening. The event was held in a packed auditorium of Rangayana where spectators had to sit on the floor for want of chairs. The proceedings were held amidst tight Police security.

“People must also read ‘The Real Tipu’, a researched book written by H.D. Sharma, a non-Kannadiga, which has been translated by the renowned translator Dr. Pradhan Gurudatta as ‘Tipu Nija Swarupa’. This book has been reprinted 17 times and it unveils the true nature of Tipu Sultan. Likewise, many books have been written on him and his rule,” he said.

Change in mindset needed

“As Dr. B.R. Ambedkar himself said, however good a Constitution might be, democracy depends on how the Constitution is put into practice. When the country was partitioned, a question arose whether the nation is important or the religion. As a result, a separate nation was carved out for Muslims, based on their religion,” he said.

“While dividing the country, it was strongly believed that those Muslims who stayed back in India would respect the sentiments of its majority community and that they would be our own and similar would be the case in Pakistan. But when it comes to issues like Babri Masjid, Kashi, Gyanvapi Mosque and Tipu Sultan, the stand taken by Muslims is in accordance with their religion and they have refused to accept the majority sentiment, facts and reality. In these issues, for them, religion is more important than the country. When it comes to accepting truth, Muslims must change their mindset,” Dr. Bhyrappa said.

Tipu had introduced Persian lingo in administration and he cannot be considered as pro-Kannada as being touted by his supporters. He also changed the names of many towns and cities. “Usually, Jayantis celebrate the births of saints, poets, social reformers and revolutionary rulers. I wonder how Tipu Jayanti was introduced despite knowing his true nature,” he said.

Rangayana Director Addanda C. Cariappa’s book on play ‘Tipu Nija Kanasugalu’ placed in a basket of flowers being brought to stage on a ‘pallaki’ by men dressed in soldier’s attire of Tipu period.

Vote bank in mind: MP

Mysuru-Kodagu MP Pratap Simha said that those people who complain about the imposition of Hindi do not speak a word about Tipu imposing Persian language in administration and they still diligently follow the names of places and thousands of Persian words in administration given by Tipu. “Why the followers of Tipu and so-called Kannada activists do not speak against this,” he asked.

“One can understand that MLA Tanveer Sait has the vote bank in mind while speaking about erecting a Tipu statue. But why is the statue inevitable for MLC A.H. Vishwanath? Modern Mysuru has nothing to do with Tipu. Instead, the Wadiyars have contributed immensely to the growth and prosperity of the entire region. I will relentlessly work to honour their memory,” Pratap Simha said.

Conversion of family elder by Tipu

Claiming that the play ‘Tipu Nija Kanasugalu’ was based on letters of Tipu and other historical documents, author Addanda Cariappa said that these public documents and books unmask Tipu Sultan who has been valorised by ideologically-driven historians and so-called left-liberal politicians.

“Thousands of Kodava families were converted by Tipu and those who disobeyed were killed and tortured. In fact, an ancestor of my family was forcibly converted by Tipu Sultan. The Brahmins of Melukote still do not celebrate Deepavali because it is on that day they were massacred by Tipu. Incidents like these prompted me to write this historical and fact-based play,” Cariappa said.

Social worker Vadiraj of Samarasya Vedike, writer Rohit Chakratheertha, Shashank Bhat of Ayodhya Publication, Vikrama Editor Vrishank Bhat and others were present.