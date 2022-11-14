Will bring a Court stay on Tipu’s play: Tanveer Sait

November 14, 2022

Mysore/Mysuru: Even as controversy rages over Rangayana Director Addanda C. Cariappa’s play on Tipu titled ‘Tipu Nija Kanasugalu,’ Congress MLA from NR Constituency Tanveer Sait said that he will move the Court seeking a stay on staging of the play.

Speaking to reporters on Saturday, Tanveer Sait said that Tipu was a great warrior who fought for the country’s freedom. Accusing Cariappa of scripting the book on false notions and perceptions, Sait said that the people of the State know the contributions and sacrifices made by Tipu Sultan.

Maintaining that he does not have a full understanding of the content of the book as yet, Sait said that Cariappa’s work is based on the notion that Tipu attacked Kodagu. “I will chalk out a further course of action after learning about the full contents of the book on which the play is based,” he said.

Referring to his statement on installation of a 100 ft. tall Tipu statue, Sait asserted that Tipu was a patriot who fought against the British. “It is certain that we will install the statue. However, the place of installation — Mysuru or Srirangapatna — will be decided in due course,” he added.

“Though Islam prohibits idol worship, I am forced to make a Tipu statue as some communal elements are misleading the public. The statue work will be taken up only after consulting Islamic religious leaders and leaders of all communities who support Tipu. But the Congress has no role in the Tipu statue,” Sait affirmed.