National Library Week begins

November 14, 2022

Busts of Nalwadi and Prof. S.R. Ranganathan unveiled at City Central Library

Mysore/Mysuru: The National Library Week (Nov.14 to 20) began at the City Central Library, its branches across the city and in the district.

Deputy Commissioner Dr. K.V. Rajendra inaugurated the Week by lighting the lamp in City Central Library at People’s Park in Nazarbad here this morning.

Speaking on the occasion, Dr. Rajendra said that the National Library Week is being celebrated in India since 1968 with an objective of enhancing public awareness about Libraries.

Pointing out that the Week is an annual celebration highlighting the valuable role Libraries, Librarians and Library workers play in transforming lives and strengthening our communities, he said that Libraries and Librarians have made significant contributions to the society. It is also hoped that the Week would motivate people to read and to support our Libraries, he added.

Ramesh Narasaiah, Deputy Commisioner of Commercial Taxes, Mysuru, delivered a lecture on the use of Libraries for candidates preparing for competitive exams and as well as for students in their academics.

Marking the occasion, MLA Nagendra unveiled the busts of Nalwadi Krishnaraja Wadiyar and Prof. S.R. Ranganathan, considered as the father of Library Science and offered floral tributes to them. While the bust of Nalwadi is at the entrance on the ground floor of the City Central Library, the bust of Prof.Ranganathan is at the first floor of the building. The busts, sculpted by city-based artist Rajesh are made of fibre, with each costing Rs. 90,000.

Prof. Ranganathan (1892-1972) was a Librarian and Mathematician. His most notable contributions to the field were his five laws of Library Science and the development of the first multi- faceted classification system, the Colon classification.

MLCs C.N. Manjegowda and Marithibbegowda, Deputy Mayor Dr. G.Roopa, MUDA Commissioner G.T. Dinesh Kumar, Corporator Satish, Deputy Director of Libraries B. Manjunath and others were present.