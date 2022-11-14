Dr. G. Parameshwar meets Dr. H.C. Mahadevappa in Mysuru

November 14, 2022

Mysore/Mysuru: In a significant development in State Congress, former Deputy Chief Minister Dr. G. Parameshwar met former Minister Dr. H. C. Mahadevappa, a staunch supporter of former Chief Minister Siddharmaiah, here yesterday.

The meeting between the two top Dalit leaders of the Congress, which comes days after the election of another Dalit leader of the State, Mallikarjun Kharge as AICC President, has assumed significance in political circles.

The meeting once again brings to fore the campaign for Dalit CM in Karnataka, it is said.

During the meeting, Dr. Parameshwar is said to have sought inputs from the former Minister on getting the support of all Dalit leaders from Mysuru region for the SC/ST Conference that he has proposed to hold shortly, for which the former Deputy CM has convened a meeting of all SC/ST Legislators and leaders of the Congress at Bengaluru on Nov.20.