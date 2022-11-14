Writer regrets waning research activities in Universities

November 14, 2022

Mysore/Mysuru: Noted writer and critic Dr. Narahalli Balasubramanya regretted that literary research activities in Universities is waning and at the same time a research mindset among students is also fast declining.

He was speaking after releasing writer Dr. B.R. Jayakumari’s work ‘Berigilida Neeru’ (water reaches the roots of tree), a book on the life and writings of former Folklore University Vice-Chancellor Dr. H.J. Lakkappagowda, at a programme jointly organised by SBRR Mahajana First Grade College and University of Mysore Teaching Faculty Association at Vijnana Bhavan in Manasagangothri campus here on Sunday.

Maintaining that he sees a lack of integrated and deep-rooted studies in any subject among research scholars, Dr. Balasubramanya observed that thesis guides too are short of dedication as the number of research scholars is increasing by the day. Even the Universities too have not taken this seriously, he said adding that no qualitative research articles or books on serious topics are being published either.

Noting that the work ‘Berigilida Neeru’ is little different from books on other such personalities, he said that the book has an integrated, studious and dedicated approach.

Bemoaning increasing corruption in politics and declining religious values, Dr. Balasubramanya said that only Samskruti and Literature can save our society from further deterioration. Melukote MLA and former Minister C.S. Puttaraju presided. Karnataka Sahitya Academy Chairman Dr. B.V. Vasanthkumar, Mahajana Education Society President T. Muralidhar Bhagavat, Writer Dr. A. Rangaswamy, artist Prakash Chikkapalya, the book’s author Dr. B.R. Jayakumari, who is also the Principal of SBRR Mahajana First Grade College, Kannada faculty Dr. H.R. Thimmegowda, Mysore Krishnamurthy and others were present.